Amber Alert issued out of North Texas for missing teen, feared to be in grave danger

FAIRVIEW, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – You may have gotten an Amber Alert notification on your phone Sunday regarding missing teenager, 14-year-old Hayley Giandoni, who has not been seen for more than 24 hours.

(TEXAS DPS) Hayley Giandoni

Giandoni is described as a white female, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with camouflage leggings.

Giandoni was last seen around 6:00 Saturday evening, in the 100 block of Stonehinge Drive in Fairview, Texas – just north of Dallas.

Fairview police say they fear the teenager was abducted, and may be in serious danger, but they do not have a description of the suspect’s identity or vehicle.

According to the Amber Alert, if you have any information or think you may have seen her, call 9-1-1 or the Fairview Police Department directly, at 972-886-4211.

