AMBER ALERT: Officials searching for 2-year-old Texas girl

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Center.

Officials are searching for Zimia Whitaker who was last seen at 12 p.m. on Tuesday wearing a pink shirt and white shorts.

Zimia has blonde hair and blue eyes, weighs 30 pounds and stands 2 feet 6 inches tall.

According to the alert, officials are looking for Zenas Whitaker in connection with her disappearance.

Zenas is 27-years-old, weighs 150 pounds and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspected car is a brown Ford Fusion with a TX temporary tag as a license plate.