MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police in the Permian Basin, about a two-and-a-half hour drive from Abilene, need help finding an abducted baby.

Amber Alert issued for Darla Steve Jan. 17, 2023

An Amber Alert for 11-month-old baby girl, Darla Steve, was issued Tuesday night. Her caregivers told police she was last seen in the 2700 Block of Southwest Street in Midland, at around 12:30 a.m., Monday, January 16.

Darla is described as being white in race, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Police believe Darla is with 29-year-old Zach Smith in a 2022 gray Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck, license plate: SDD9435. Smith is described as being white in race, with brown hair and eyes, and listed at 6’5″ in height. His relationship to the child was not released along with the information put out by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

If you have any information on Darla’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Midland police at (432) 685-7110.