Abilene’s Amber Dragon Meadery offers medieval tastes in modern times

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) –What once was a workshop-like space off Butternut Street is now host to a colorful display of shields, armor and more importantly, mead – the fermented fruits of labor put forth by owners Ronald Poston and Lorraine Esman.

The Amber Dragon Meadery is still in its first year of operation, but Poston says the business started years ago. Before he purchased the building that would become the meadery in 2019, Poston made mead as a hobby. His wife, Esman, says the collection of bottles and brew threatened to overtake their home before it was moved out.

After giving samples and bottles out to friends and family (entirely for free per legality) the couple sought to make the hobby their business. Esman says they were ready to start selling their mead and open their storefront back in the Spring of 2019, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was kicking into high gear.

However, pandemic lockdown would prove to be a lucrative time for the honeywine handlers. The art of ordering carryout everything was finely crafted across Abilene last year and picking up Poston’s viking brew was no different,

Poston says patrons would place their order and after passing a temperature screening could come inside the South Abilene shop and take their mead to-go and safely enjoy at home adds Esman.

“It wasn’t that it impacted us negatively because we don’t have a sit down facility. They came, they bought, they left,” said Poston.

With the pandemic all but subsided, the meadery is host to game nights and visits among friends. Giving Poston’s life passion a place to be enjoyed.

“I just wanted to create a place where people could come in and be themselves,” said Poston.

The Amber Dragon Meadery is located near the intersection of South 7th Street and Butternut Street. Find a link to the meadery’s Facebook page where hours of operation are posted weekly at this link.