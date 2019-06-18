American Cancer Society needs volunteer drivers

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The American Cancer Society is looking for more volunteers.

The local chapter features a road to recovery program that helps transport patients to and from doctor’s appointments.

Last year they had 123 ride requests, but were able to help with less than half of them. With only one volunteer, it meant 54% of the needs were considered unmet.

Melissa Carlton Senior Director For Mission Delivery, American Cancer Society.

“We train the volunteers, we do a background check. We check their driving record. We make sure that we check the criminal record and everything too and we make sure that their insurance is up to date.”

A website is used to request rides, so patients decide how often to use the ride service.

One volunteer says the service is important for each of these patients.