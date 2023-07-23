ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since 2009, the Nation of Patriots has organized an annual tour to honor past, present and fallen veterans, known as the Patriot Tour. One American flag is transported across all 50 states in 115 days.

The flag is carried by motorcycle from one destination to the next. Riders from the Dallas Love Field post escorted the flag to Abilene’s Legion Post 57, which is stop number 69 of 115.



Russel Baird, Assistant Director of the Dallas Love Field Legion, shared what this journey means to him.

“As American Legion Riders, it’s a privilege to be able to have the freedom to ride our motorcycles and contribute to charitable works that benefit not only veterans but their families and, in a small way, show our appreciation for the sacrifices that they’ve made to keep American free,” explained Baird.

Throughout 115 days, tens of thousands of people come together to accomplish this incredible feat, and at each stop, those that delivered and participated in the Patriot Tour will sign the 2023 banner that will be hung in its final destination in Nebraska, which is where the tour started on May 20.

Dennis Kuhn, Chairman of the American Legion, said this gives the opportunity to help veterans in need.

“As a veteran myself, it means a lot. It means that we’re able to pay it forward or help out other veterans that are in need that may need whether it’s financial or just direct support from other veterans,” said Kuhn.

Riders from Abilene Post 57 will transport the flag to Lubbock on Monday morning, July 24.