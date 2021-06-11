American plans orders for small, electric-powered aircraft

News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines says it will invest in a company that’s working on a small, electric-powered aircraft that could someday carry people from city centers to airports by taking off and landing vertically like helicopters.

American said Thursday that it plans to invest $25 million in U.K-based Vertical Aerospace, which plans to sell stock to the public later this year.

American values a “pre-order” for up to 250 vertical aircraft at $1 billion.

Vertical Aerospace says it’s developing a four-passenger electric aircraft and hopes to conduct its first test flight later this year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories