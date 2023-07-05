ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 14.

According to the Red Cross, one in seven hospital patients needs a blood transfusion. It could be needed for an organ transplant, for those suffering from a traumatic injury, treatment for cancer or blood disorder patients, and more. Donors are needed for all blood types, especially those with type B-negative or O-negative blood.

To ensure there is a strong blood supply for those in need, the Red Cross is hosting a blood drive from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 pm. on Friday, July 19. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-733-2767.

In order to donate, volunteers must show a blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification. Donors must be 17 or older (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in generally good health.