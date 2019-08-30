American Red Cross sending personnel from Texas to East Coast in advance of Hurricane Dorian

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at 14:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian, right, moving over open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to grow into a potentially devastating Category 3 hurricane before hitting the U.S. mainland late Sunday or early Monday somewhere between the Florida Keys and southern Georgia. (NOAA via AP)

DALLAS (News Release) — The American Red Cross is preparing to help tens of thousands of people in the path of Hurricane Dorian as the storm continues to strengthen and takes aim at the southeast coast of the United States. Across the country, Red Cross disaster workers are on standby while relief supplies and equipment are being moved into the areas likely to be impacted. The Red Cross is working in close collaboration with government officials and community partners to coordinate potential response efforts.

More than 10 Red Cross North Texas volunteers and one from Abilene, and eight tractor-trailers full of relief supplies from the Red Cross warehouse in Arlington are heading to Florida to help people in the path of Hurricane Dorian. Workers have deployed to support sheltering, disaster technology and logistics. We anticipate more disaster workers to be requested in the coming days.

While the exact impact of Dorian is still uncertain, 19 million people live in areas that could be impacted and as many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina may need emergency shelter. Evacuation shelters are likely to open this weekend and locations can be found on the Red Cross Emergency app or online at redcross.org/shelters. As the storm passed over the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, as many as 265 people sought refuge in 70 government and community shelters.

People in the storm’s path should stay informed and take steps to get prepared now. Follow local media for the latest information and updates and obey any evacuation orders from local officials. The Red Cross urges everyone to:

1. Build an emergency kit

2. Develop an emergency plan

3. Stay informed

People can also download the free Red Cross Emergency App for real-time information about the storm, shelter locations and hurricane safety tips in the palm of your hand. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ or visiting redcross.org/apps. Information is also available at redcross.org/prepare.

The Red Cross works 24/7 to be ready to respond to disasters large and small and our work is powered by the dedication of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.