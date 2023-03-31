ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Great Lakes Cheese Company in East Abilene had to be evacuated Friday morning due to an interior ammonia leak.

Just before 7:00 a.m., Abilene Police and Fire Departments (APD/ AFD) were called out to the manufacturing plant, just off TX-36 and 18 on the east side of town.

AFD told KTAB/KRBC the building was evacuated as a precaution and a hazmat team went in with protective gear to isolate and control the leak.

The CDC warns that high levels of ammonia can irritate and burn your skin, throat, lungs, and eyes. Very high levels of ammonia can even cause death in some cases.

Luckily for Great Lakes, AFD said it wasn’t that severe, “It was determined that one of their systems had a small leak and all the valves were shut off to that system.”

Police and Fire were at the plant for about an hour before packing up and deeming the area to be in the all clear.