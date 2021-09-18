An Abilene non-profit “Brenda’s Gift” determination to limit the over breeding of dogs and stray problem

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene community is seeing an uptick in stray animals, but one local non-profit is determined to make a change in saving our animals’ lives.

It all started several years ago with one little puppy from a litter, who was rescued from the trunk of a car, the only one left alive.

“It’s Brenda, she’s my old lady. 14 years later, she’s still with me. She’s my soul dog,” said Lyna Sierra.

This lead Abilene local, Lyna Sierra, to create her organization “Brenda’s Gift” where she personally funds out of her own pockets, getting vouchers for spays and neuters for dogs and cats.

“I’m all about prevention and education. It extends the life of your pet and keeps them from getting cancer,” said Sierra.

Combating the over breeding of dogs and the stray problem here in the Key City. Within the last few years, her passion has grown, with just over 50 vouchers in 4 months.

Kristy West with the Abilene pet crusaders has now partnered with “Brenda’s Gift.”

“This problem that we have here in Abilene is not going to go away on its own. We’re trying to help the shelter; we’re trying to help Abilene. And trying to get this dog population under control,” said West.

West feels this partnership will help shine a light on Sierras’ efforts in making a difference in the Abilene area.

“We’re just real proud. I’m real proud to be a part of this. I feel excited and very proud that I got to be a little part of making it bigger,” said West.

Believing the bigger they can get, the more dogs they can help.

“There’s so many benefits to spaying and neutering, it’s not just population control. It’s for their health overall,” said Sierra.

As their goal is to try to give the dogs that are already here a fighting chance.

If you would like to participate in helping with the organization or make a donation, visit Lyna Sierra’s Facebook page by clicking here.