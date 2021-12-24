An anonymous act of kindness for a family on the street in San Angelo on this day before Christmas Eve

SAN ANGELO, Texas – One man’s act of kindness helped a family in need on this day before Christmas Eve.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he saw the family asking for donations and wanted to help.

“They were asking for any type of donations, they were very religious, thanking God, and I didn’t have cash on me and I felt compelled to get something in their bellies,” the man said.

The man went to a nearby restaurant, bought the family a meal and then went back to give it to the mother, father and young daughter.

“Just talking to them, they were very grateful, thankful,” the man said.

The man shares why it is important to give to those in need.

“Shouldn’t have to wait until the holidays to do something to help other people,” the man said. “Where I’m from and where I live, a lot of people stand on the corner and take advantage of other people, but you can truly see that these people are hardly doing without. I just wanted to try and do something nice for them during the holidays.”