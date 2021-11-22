Andrews ISD sets up site for donations after deadly bus crash

ANDREWS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Andrews Independent School District has set up a web page to accept monetary donations after three people were killed and more than 20 students were injured in a bus crash Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post made Monday morning, the district says they have seen many people wanting to donate to those affected by the crash.

Andrews Band Director and Big Country native Darin Johns was among three killed when the driver of a Ford F-350 was going the wrong way on Interstate 20 near Big Spring and collided head on with a bus carrying Andrews band members.

If you’d like to make a donation, click this link.