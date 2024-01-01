ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several familiar faces at the Abilene Zoo are starting the New Year off on the right foot (or paw or hoof!) by making ‘Zoo Year’s Resolutions’.
Zoo Staff posted pictures of animals with their resolutions to social media Monday so the public can help hold them accountable in 2024! See what they are below:
Sonries – Jaguar
- Take more tree naps
- Say hello to more guests
- Make more paintings for conservation
- Stand on my hind legs at least 10x per day
- Keep getting more handsome
Hubert – Bongo
- Convince the keepers I need more snacks
- Take more mud baths
- Get more scratches and pets
- More nap time in the cool shade
- Show off my awesome horns to guests
Sadie – Sloth
- Meet more guests
- Hang out with my new friend Marvin
- Show off my hanging upside down skills
- Sleep as much as possible
- Practice all the cool ways I hang from my perch
Uhuru – Rhino
- Eat more carrots
- Get an ‘I heart Uhuru’ stuffie form the gift shop
- Move more logs
- Take more pictures with tour guests
- Have the best 23rd birthday ever
Donkey – Donkey
- Dress up in more fun costumes
- Make sure guests know my name is actually Donkey
- Make this year’s animal parade my best one yet
- Make more people smile
- Perfect my “hee-haw”
Get more information on the Abilene Zoo, including hours and ticket prices, on their website.