ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several familiar faces at the Abilene Zoo are starting the New Year off on the right foot (or paw or hoof!) by making ‘Zoo Year’s Resolutions’.

Zoo Staff posted pictures of animals with their resolutions to social media Monday so the public can help hold them accountable in 2024! See what they are below:

Sonries – Jaguar

Take more tree naps

Say hello to more guests

Make more paintings for conservation

Stand on my hind legs at least 10x per day

Keep getting more handsome

Hubert – Bongo

Convince the keepers I need more snacks

Take more mud baths

Get more scratches and pets

More nap time in the cool shade

Show off my awesome horns to guests

Sadie – Sloth

Meet more guests

Hang out with my new friend Marvin

Show off my hanging upside down skills

Sleep as much as possible

Practice all the cool ways I hang from my perch

Uhuru – Rhino

Eat more carrots

Get an ‘I heart Uhuru’ stuffie form the gift shop

Move more logs

Take more pictures with tour guests

Have the best 23rd birthday ever

Donkey – Donkey

Dress up in more fun costumes

Make sure guests know my name is actually Donkey

Make this year’s animal parade my best one yet

Make more people smile

Perfect my “hee-haw”

Get more information on the Abilene Zoo, including hours and ticket prices, on their website.