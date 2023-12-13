EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A cat in Eastland has tested positive for rabies.

This cat was captured near Tractor Supply on the 200 block of Old Bankhead Highway recently and was tested for rabies.

Those test results returned positive Wednesday.

Officials say this cat is not related to a rabid raccoon found on the 800 block of Oakhollow Road a couple of weeks prior.

“Eastland Animal Control wants to remind the public that most Ferrell cats are wild by nature and most are not vaccinated against rabies. Please do not try to catch or handle them,” a press release explains.

Anyone who spots an animal, wild or domestic, exhibiting strange behavior is asked to contact Eastland Animal Control at (254)629-1700, option 2.