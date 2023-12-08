COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A case of chronic wasting disease was confirmed in a deer in Coleman County.

This deer was a two-year-old whitetail buck harvested by a hunter on a low fence property, and the positive test was confirmed through a voluntary sampling program to monitor the progression of chronic wasting disease across the state.

Since this is the first confirmed case in Coleman County, hunters are now encouraged to test all deer harvested between Coleman and Cross Plains.

State officials will begin containment and surveillance zones for the disease in this area in 2024.

“CWD is a fatal neurological disease found in certain cervids including deer, elk, moose and other members of the deer family,” a press release explains. “This slow, progressive disease may not produce visible signs in susceptible species for several years after infection. As the disease process continues, animals with CWD may show changes in behavior and appearance.”

Symptoms of Chronic wasting disease include the following:

Progressive weight loss

Stumbling or tremors with a lack of coordination

Loss of appetite, teeth grinding

Abnormal head posture and/or drooping ears

Excessive thirst, salivation or urination

More information on chronic wasting disease can be found on the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife website.