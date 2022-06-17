FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Fisher County Sheriff’s Office is no longer responding to dog calls due to an active rabies outbreak.
There are currently 3 known cases of rabies within the County.
A social media response says, “Fisher County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be working any dog calls unless there is a dog actively attacking you or your property. Please use caution when approaching stray animals.”
Abilene Animal Services offers these tips concerning exposure to rabies:
- Do not feed, handle, or touch wild animals such as bats, skunks, and raccoons.
- Teach children to stay away from wild or deceased animals.
- Do not allow pets to roam freely, as free-roaming increases their chance of exposure without your knowledge.
- Keep your pet’s rabies vaccination current.
- Immediately contact a veterinarian if your pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal.
- Consult with a physician immediately after possible rabies exposure.
- Report all animal bites to animal control authorities; the biting animal must be quarantined or tested for rabies.