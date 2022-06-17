FISHER COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Fisher County Sheriff’s Office is no longer responding to dog calls due to an active rabies outbreak.

There are currently 3 known cases of rabies within the County.

A social media response says, “Fisher County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be working any dog calls unless there is a dog actively attacking you or your property. Please use caution when approaching stray animals.”

Abilene Animal Services offers these tips concerning exposure to rabies: