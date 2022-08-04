ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Smokey the Grey Fox is now living her best life after she was burned in the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County.

Taylor County couple Caroline and Trent Reeder found Smokey hiding on the burned part of their property when she was only 2-weeks-old, and after they nursed her back to health, they gave her to Moon Taylor with Spiritual Wildlife Rescue & Rehabilitation Sanctuary.

Taylor had recently begun rehabilitating a Bobcat kitten named Piglet as well, and now Piglet and Smokey are best friends!

