Kitten found with paws frozen to ground in Iowa

Editor's Note: Photos in this story may be graphic.

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A kitten found with its paws frozen to the ground in Iowa is recovering.

Officials with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said the kitten was found last week next to a building in Des Moines.

“If he’d spent any more time in the bitter cold and brutal wind he may not have made it,” the rescue said. “He was obviously not used to being outdoors.”

The kitten, now named Olaf, has severe frostbite on his back paws, parts of his front paws and part of his tail.



Photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

The kitten was taken to the rescue’s Miracle Medical Team. Officials are unsure how much damage he has due to the frostbite.

An official with the animal rescue said Olaf had surgery and is now being fostered by one of the kitten’s medical caretakers who intends to adopt him when he’s ready.

“He’s now safe and warm at the ARL, but he’s not out of the woods,” the rescue said.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said anyone wanting to help the kitten can donate on its website.