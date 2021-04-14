Police issue warning about Canine Distemper outbreak in Snyder, Scurry County

SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Snyder Police Department is warning of a Canine Distemper outbreak.

Police say there have been over 25 cases within city limits and Scurry County within the past month.

This is alarming because Canine Distemper is highly contagious and can affect a number of animal species, including dogs, ferrets, foxes, raccoons, coyotes, skunks, and javelinas.

Pet owners can take the following precautions to prevent Canine Distemper:

– Make sure your puppy gets the full series of distemper vaccinations.

– Keep distemper vaccinations up-to-date throughout your dog’s life and avoid any gaps in vaccinations.

– Keep your dog away from infected animals and wildlife.

– Vaccinate pet ferrets for distemper.

– Be careful socializing your dog or puppy, especially in areas where dogs congregate, like dog parks, classes and doggy day care.If you would like additional information regarding Canine Distemper, please visit:https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/health/distemper-in-dogs/