ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has announced the birth of baby monkey!

Mom, 10-year-old Angolan colobus monkey Whiley, gave birth to the baby Monday, August 15.

Zoo officials say, “this baby will nurse from Mom for the next fifteen months. Visit all the NEW babies we had this summer soon!”

The gender of this baby monkey has not been revealed, but Zoo staff did host a gender reveal for their newest giraffe calf, born Saturday morning.

Coming in at a whopping 6’4″ and 172 lbs. . . the calf is a boy and is the biggest giraffe calf ever born in Abilene Zoo history.

However, he’s not the tallest! That record is held by his mom Malakia who was 6’7″ at birth.

