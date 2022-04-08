ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pair of rare giant anteater twins were born at the Abilene Zoo.

The twins, a boy and a girl, were born March 28 to two-and-a-half-year-old mother Demo, and they still require intensive care.

“Because it is rare for a giant anteater to give birth to twins and be able to adequately nourish two pups, the Abilene Zoo Animal Care Specialists have kept close watch of mother and babies, weighing the pups daily,” zoo officials explain.

Animal care specialists have decided to hand-raise the female anteater pup because she wasn’t gaining weight, and the male is under Demo’s care with the hope of getting the whole family together as soon as the female reaches critical growth milestones.

It’s unknown when the female will be available for public viewing, mom Demo is currently out on display in her exhibit and some guests have even seen the male pup riding on her back.













Abilene Zoo officials provided the following information about Giant anteater pups: