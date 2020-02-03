Annual Fire and Ice Feast raises funds for local volunteer fire departments

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When you hear the phrase fire and ice, you might think of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, or any of the other famous characters from Game of Thrones. But here in Texas, the annual Fire and Ice Feast inspires thousands of Texans to open up their wallets for a good cause.

Over the past 10-years, the fire and ice feast has raised just under six-hundred-thousand-dollars for local volunteer fire departments. The money helps the firefighters, but hosting a cook-off, helps everyone’s tastebuds.

“There’s alligator, there’s ham, there’s brisket, there’s chicken, there’s jalapenos, there’s pork tender loin, just about, there’s fish, there’s shrimp, just about anything you can imagine,” said treasurer Bobby Wilson.

This feast has been going on for as long as some of the cooks have been alive.

“I just think it’s pretty amazing about how he’s been doing this since 2008 because that’s how old I am, well that’s when I was born,” said volunteer Jeremiah Cuellar.

For some, this feast stands for more than raising money and eating good food.

Volunteer Casey Williams says it’s a traditoins. “It’s important for me because my dad was a big part of this cook-off, and he passed away in June of last year, so you know I’m still going to continue to do this.”

The fire and ice feast is a great way for members of the community to show how much they care about first responders.

“I think as a community we can show them that we support them and what they do by doing this for them,” said Kate Bustos at the event.

Thousand of people come to the fire and ice feast each year to help raise money for their local volunteer firefighters.

With the combination of beautiful weather and a great turnout, volunteers expect to surpass six-hundred-thousands-dollars in donations, in just 11-years.