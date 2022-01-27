ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thursday, teams of surveyors were in Abilene collecting counts of people who are currently homeless. Every year the West Texas Homeless Network conducts a Point-In-Time (PIT) survey, giving them more accurate information so they can maintain Abilene’s functional zero.

“The easiest way to describe it is whenever someone becomes homeless, we are able to get them off the streets,” said Exec. Director of Habitat for Humanity Abilene, Rosten Callarman.

Callarman says currently, function zero mainly focuses on veterans and homeless individuals considered long-term, but the goal now is to expand to youth homelessness.

“The biggest thing that we have to make sure we’re always doing is communicating with those programs and making sure that we’re not just becoming complacent and fitting back into our own little niches and ignore that fact that we’re a part of this broader patchwork quilt that altogether combines to make our homeless coalition,” said Callarman.

Due to the pandemic, Callarman said they’ve recently had to work off observational counts, which can be unreliable.

This year the surveyors were able to go visit the hot spots and shelters where the individuals may congregate and collect data on those currently experiencing displacement.

“It helps us to know if we’re actually making progress, if things are getting better or getting worse, and it helps us to determine if we need to shift the infancy and priorities of our programming,” said Callarman.

This is all done as an effort to create better housing solutions for the homeless and remain at functional zero.