Annual Red, White and You job fair takes place with new twist

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Texas Workforce Solutions hosted the annual Red, White and You job fair Thursday, but this year’s event was a little different.

In the past, the job fair was only open to veterans, but this year the Texas Workforce Commission opened it to everyone.

More than 50 businesses were there helping to connect potential employees with employers.

“We have people, over 1,500 people in the Abilene area alone that are on the unemployment roll. So we would like to get them here and have them have jobs,” says Robert Puls, Texas Workforce Solutions.

More than 1,500 job seekers were expected to stop by and talk with businesses looking to hire.