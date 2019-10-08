Another Cold Front Late Thursday

Warm For A Few Days
Cool conditions this morning will begin to moderate and warm up for the rest of today and into tomorrow. Our next cold front will be in the Big Country by late Thursday and into Friday morning. Until then for today we will be looking at mostly sunny skies with a high of 83. The winds will generally be light from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Then for tonight we will see not as cool as what we had this morning. The temperature should fall to about 64 with mostly clear skies and the winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 mph.