Another Oklahoma murder conviction tossed, McGirt cited

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Charles Michael Cooper. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday, April 8, 2021, overturned another state murder conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Chickasaw Nation member Charles Michael Cooper was convicted and sentenced to life without parole for the 2016 death of Cindy Allen. The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled, in what is known as the McGirt decision, that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned another state murder conviction because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation.

The state court on Thursday reversed the conviction and life without parole sentence of 31-year-old Chickasaw Nation member Charles Michael Cooper for the 2016 death of Cindy Allen, who was found strangled inside her burned home.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year ruled that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.