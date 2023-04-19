ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In October of 2022, Governor Gregg Abbott announced $400 million dollars in funding to the Texas Education Agency to help school districts upgrade doors, windows, fencing and other safety measures.

With the school year coming to a close, many school districts nationwide are beginning to plan for the following school year. Many hope with safety grants, they can add more safety features.

Anson Independent School District Superintendent Jay Baccus said school safety is a top priority. He shared that within the last two years, the district has implemented many changes.

“New requirements for school safety or recommendations from the school safety center and those school safety center requirements meant we need to change some things,” said Baccus.

Anson ISD will receive $200,000 from the school safety grant, which is the minimum amount rural districts receive. Baccus said the district will spend these funds to add more of the features already set in place.

“We’ll spend that money on fencing, door locks, entry systems, window film, those kinds of items,” shared Baccus.

He added that when it comes to safety, prevention is key.

“There’s no way you can be 100% in control of every situation that could happen all the time, but if we can be more prepared that’s our goal,” Baccus explained.

Adrian Lozano, Anson father of five, shared he already feels the district is safe enough, especially with some teachers being allowed to carry weapons to use in an emergency. He added that his daughter is five years old and is well aware there are safety risks when going to school.

“My daughter comes home with stories of what’s already on the news and we don’t even watch TV,” said Lozano.

He expressed there needs to be a balance when it comes to safety.

“Too safe makes you scared, live in fear, and too little lets your guard down and you never know,” Lozano explained.

Anson ISD is one of many districts across the state that will be upgrading some of their safety measures. Baccus said in addition to safety features, the district also has routine safety drills to ensure buildings are secure. Additionally, they work on school safety and training staff.