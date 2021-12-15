Anson man co-starring in new ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff also contributing to local community

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Today, you can find Anson man Vance W. Boyd feeding his horses, but on Sunday you can find him on your TV screen co-starring on the new spin-off Yellowstone: 1883.

“One of my best acting opportunities, got to list as a co-star with Sam Elliott and got to meet all those people,” Boyd said.

His career doesn’t stop there though, you can also watch him on multiple TV shows and feature films, and sometimes even at a rodeo riding bulls.

“I went to the drive-in theatre here and saw J.W. Coop when I was 11 years old, and a couple days later I went to the feed store and bought a $20 bull rope and started getting on anything I could and then I won my first check and it was off to the races after that,” Boyd said.

While Boyd has accomplished many things in his lifetime, one that he’s very proud of is the difference he’s made in the Anson community.

“Well actually he’s done a lot, he restored one building on the west side before he ever started on the theatre and it’s really really neat,” Anson community member Bettye Sue Foster says.

The Anson Preservation League had been working to restore the Palace Theatre, but when they didn’t have the funds, they gave what was left to Boyd. He and his sons used that, their own funding, and hard labor to help restore it, along with several other buildings in Anson.

“It’s still a work in progress, he’s still got a lot to do but he’s done so much. If you could have seen what it looked like before, no roof, no front basically, no ticket box, he’s basically redone all of that,” Foster said.

The future is still looking bright for Boyd and the Anson community too, as he continues to do what he can to make it better.