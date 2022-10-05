JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Anson’s Police Chief has resigned, leaving the force short staffed but still able to protect and serve the community.

Chief Coy Sanchez announced his resignation September 21, which means the Anson Police Department is now 2 officers down from being fully staffed.

However, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance and all calls for service are still being answered 24/7.

It’s unknown how long Anson with be without a Chief, but Sergeant Chris Levens will be running day-to-day operations in the interim.

Applications for Chief of Police are currently being accepted through 4:00 p.m. October 31.

No further information has been released.