Anson police need help identifying burglary suspect

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department needs help identifying a burglary suspect caught on camera at a local business.

Police posted surveillance video of the suspects to social media Tuesday, saying the suspect targeted Cruisers on the 2100 block of Hwy 277 at an undisclosed date and time.

He was shown on surveillance video wearing a long sleeve yellow or orange-colored shirt, long pants, and a gray or brown baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact the Anson Police Department at (325) 823-3056.