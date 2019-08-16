Jones County considering contract with ICE to house illegal immigrants

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Jones County is considering a contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement that would allow illegal immigrant detainees to be housed and processed at an unused detention facility in Anson.

Monday morning, county commissioners will review a report on the proposed contract with ICE regarding the ‘Bluebonnet’ detention facility in Anson, a $35 million facility built in 2010 that was never used and has the capacity to house 1,112 detainees.

Illegal immigrants detained at the border would be shipped to Jones County, where they would be processed and taken through the court system via video-enabled courtrooms.

County Judge Dale Spurgin says ICE would bring in 30 employees to oversee the facility, and a third-party management company would hire additional workers for day-to-day operation.

Monday’s meeting is meant to be informative, so no action will be taken.

Though, Judge Spurgin says commissioners could vote on the contract with ICE as early as next week.

BigCountryHompage will continue to monitor the status of this proposed contract. Check back for the latest information.