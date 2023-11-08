ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Anson man is fighting for his life after being attacked by bees Tuesday morning.

Anson city officials say Gary Bouton was mowing his lawn off Avenue O and 7th Street around 10:30 a.m., when he agitated the bees, causing them to attack.

Bouton was stung multiple times and had collapsed by the time family members and first responders got to him.

It’s currently unknown what kind of bees attacked Bouton, but they did cause him to go into anaphylactic shock.

He was transported to the hospital in Anson, where he started breathing after rounds of CPR, but he was then rushed to Abilene. His current condition is not known at this time.

No further information has been released.