Police warn of counterfeit cash circulating in Anson

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are warning of counterfeit cash circulating around Anson.
As of Sunday morning, Anson PD received several, “complaints of counterfeit money being passed in the city,” a social media post reveals.
Anyone who deals with cash, both individuals and businesses, is encouraged to thoroughly check all bills they receive.
Police also ask victims to take notes of the suspects passing the counterfeit cash, if they can.
Check with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.