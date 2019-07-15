Police warn of counterfeit cash circulating in Anson

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are warning of counterfeit cash circulating around Anson.

As of Sunday morning, Anson PD received several, “complaints of counterfeit money being passed in the city,” a social media post reveals.

At this time we would like to inform the public that our agency has been receiving complaints of counterfeit money being… Posted by Anson Police Department on Sunday, July 14, 2019

Anyone who deals with cash, both individuals and businesses, is encouraged to thoroughly check all bills they receive.

Police also ask victims to take notes of the suspects passing the counterfeit cash, if they can.

