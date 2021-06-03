Anson PD arrest suspect accused of home invasion, sexual assault

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Anson police have arrested a man in connection to a home invasion and sexual assault that reportedly occurred last month.

According to a social media post by the Anson Police Department (APD), Keith Ellis was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery, and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.

Police say they received the call of a home invasion and sexual assault on May 6, and following an investigation in which the Texas Rangers cooperated, Ellis was identified as the suspect and arrested.

Ellis is currently in the Jones County Jail.