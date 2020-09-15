Anson PD arrests two accused of online solicitation of a minor

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Anson Police Department (APD) has arrested two men for online solicitation of a minor.

According to a social media post, APD responded to a tip that two adult men were trying to solicit a 14-year-old child for sex.

APD says 50-year-old Chad Mitchell Green was arrested Monday evening after traveling to a location in Anson for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity with the child.

At approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, 35-year-old Brandon Wayne Fenwick, of Abilene, was arrested early Tuesday morning after traveling to Anson “for the purpose of meeting a minor child whom he solicited online,” APD says.

