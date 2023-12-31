ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department is searching for Heath McDaniel, a suspect sought for numerous felonies, including burglaries.

Courtesy of the Anson Police Department

If you possess any information about McDaniel or his whereabouts, please contact authorities promptly. Anson PD added that harboring, aiding, or abetting a criminal, as outlined in the Texas Penal Code 38.05, is strictly prohibited.

Authorities advised that McDaniel has a history of running, and the public is urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings.