Anson PD seizes 8 kg of methamphetamine; other drugs and firearm

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department located multiple bags of methamphetamine and other drugs during a traffic stop Friday night.

According to a social media post by the Anson PD, the drugs were located during a traffic stop on Commercial Ave. after a vehicle search. They located multiple bags containing a total approximate weight of 8kg of a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The Anson Police Department says the reported street value for this amount is approximately $394,000.



Other items seized include various pills, marijuana, and a firearm.