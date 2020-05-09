Anson Police Chief dies suddenly at 59

ANSON, Texas – Anson Police Chief Jack Thompson died Saturday afternoon. He was 59.

According to City Manager Sonny Campbell, Anson Police Chief Jack Thompson died suddenly Saturday afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Chief Thompson spent almost 28 years in Anson where he was part of the Police Department for 10 years. Thompson had previously worked for the state and the Jones County District Attorney’s Office. He became Anson’s Police Chief on April 24, 2018.

Thompson had also worked on the Volunteer Fire Department and as an EMS director. He was a pastor at the Aspermont Community Church.

“He was a great guy. He was very patient and understanding. He was exactly what Anson needed. The community is going to suffer with the loss Jack,” said City Manager Sonny Campbell. “It’s a sad day in Anson.”