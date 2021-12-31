Anson Police issues warning on violent suspect

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department (APD) issued a warning against a violent suspect, Thursday, who evaded arrest and assaulted an APD officer in the process.

Anson residents and its surrounding communities are warned to be on alert for Robert Michael Howell.

The APD says during an attempted warrant service, Howell assaulted an APD officer and ran away. He was last seen in the 1100 block of Avenue L and 11th Street in Anson.

If you think you’ve seen him, police warn you to not confront him and to call 9-1-1 immediately to report his whereabouts.