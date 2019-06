ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Anson police are searching for two suspects who broke into the city pool.

The break-in happened around 1:30 a.m. on June 12.

Police posted surveillance video of the suspects to their social media pages Thursday with hopes that someone would be able to identify them.

Anyone with information on either of these suspects’ whereabouts or identities is asked to contact the Anson Police Department at (325) 823-3056.