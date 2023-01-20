ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Police Department have terminated a sergeant for violations of the Anson Personnel and Administrative policies.

After an internal affairs investigation, Anson Police Sergeant Christopher Levens will no longer be associated with the Anson Police Department as of January 20.

Levens has been on extended personal leave and during this time, Anson Police Department found that he may have (intentionally or unintentionally) violated State and Federal Law.

Photo courtesy of Anson Police Department

Chief Daniel Graziose, who took part in the investigation, noted issues such as incomplete or inadequate investigations, mishandling of evidence and missing or inaccurate reports. The majority of the investigation focused on the canine program, missing training records and narcotic training kit mishandling.

Previously, Levens was disciplined for violations, including insubordination, unacceptable conduct, indifference toward job, unsatisfactory work performance and conduct detrimental to good order, according to the press release from Anson Police.

After investigation, Chief Graziose determined that it was in the best interest of the police department and the Citizens of Anson to terminate Levens in order to maintain good order and discipline with the agency.

Anson Police wrote in the press release that “the Anson Police Department is dedicated to serving the Citizens of Anson and any misconduct by its officers will not be tolerated.”