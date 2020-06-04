Anson Police: Traffic stop yields ‘substance believed to be black tar heroin’

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A traffic stop led to the seizure of what police believe to be black tar heroin.
According to a social media post by the Anson Police Department (APD), an officer conducted a traffic stop around 2:30 Thursday morning on Commercial Avenue.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded about 136 grams of “a substance believed to be black tar heroin,” according to the post.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office assisted police during the traffic stop, the post states.
