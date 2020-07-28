ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Anson has a new police chief.
According to a social media post from the Anson Police Department, Coy Sanchez was sworn in to the position at Monday’s city council meeting.
The city council unanimously appointed Sanchez, according to the post.
Sanchez was sworn in by Sara Alfaro.
- Anson swears in new police chief
- 18% of Texas hospitals aren’t reporting complete data, DSHS says
- Comanche Co. man arrested for triple homicide, victims’ family member speaks out
- ‘Walking Marine’ walks to White House to spread awareness about veteran suicide rates
- ASC Athletic Directors explain decision to delay fall sports