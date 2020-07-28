Anson swears in new police chief

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The City of Anson has a new police chief.

According to a social media post from the Anson Police Department, Coy Sanchez was sworn in to the position at Monday’s city council meeting.

The city council unanimously appointed Sanchez, according to the post.

Sanchez was sworn in by Sara Alfaro.

