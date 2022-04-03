ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Anson woman was arrested early Sunday morning for having 17 grams of meth in her home, with the intention of selling.

Anson Police were investigating reports of controlled substances being sold out of an Anson home, in the 1700 block of Avenue K. According to their report, posted to Facebook, officers developed probable cause to get a search warrant to enter one of the homes in the area.

Just after midnight Sunday, several officers with the Anson PD and Jones County Sheriff’s Office searched the home of Kaylah Farnsworth, the sole occupant of the home. There, they found 17 grams of methamphetamine, as well as what documents referred to as, “other evidence indicating delivery of that controlled substance.”

(Anson Police Department Facebook) Controlled substances found in home of Kaylah Farnsworth, Apr. 2022

Farnsworth was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 1.

According to public record, this is not Farnsworth’s first offense. Since 2009, she has been arrested at least three times on charges including Violation of Parole and twice for Possession of Marijuana.

Anson PD said her latest offense is a First Degree Felony, and will go to the 259th District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.