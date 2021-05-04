Anson woman killed in crash reported in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Anson woman was killed in a crash reported in Jones County Monday afternoon.

Marcela Bustamante, 74, was pronounced dead at Hendrick Medical Center.

According to the preliminary crash report, the incident happened at US-83, 2.9 miles South of Anson.

A Dodge Nitro was stopped on CR-354 where it intersects with US-83. A Mazda vehicle, where Bustamante was the passenger, was traveling North on US-83.

The driver of the Dodge pulled out onto US-83 and was struck by the Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda was transported to Hendrick Medical Center with serious/incapacitating injuries. The driver and passenger of the Dodge were also transported to Hendrick with stable/non-incapacitating injuries.

Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash is still under investigation.