Anthony keeps finding ways to improve for Wildcats

The ACU Wildcats made short work of Arizona Christian in their home opener on Saturday.

Quarterback Luke Anthony continued to shine for head coach Adam Dorrel. In one half of action, Anthony completed 18 passes for 260 yards and four touchdowns.

Add those numbers to his 273 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1 against North Texas, and it’s clear the junior quarterback is continuing to grow into his role as the leader of the Wildcats offense.

Adam Dorrel said, “Last year was his first year starting. Their second year you do see a tremendous amount of growth. That’s not just him. That’s a lot of guys. Sometimes, I think the quarterback is the focal point because you see him with the ball all of the time. Certainly, he has gotten better. He’s a lot more confident. He understands protections. I’ve said all along. The thing I am so proud of him is his leadership.”

Josh Fink said, “It just shows the amount of work he puts in. He spents so much time doing film study, getting throws after practice, keeping care of his body. He just does all the right things off the field that prepares him well for Saturday that helps him do well.”

Anthony and the Wildcats take a dramatic step up in competition on Saturday. They travel up to Conway, Arkansas to take on Central Arkansas.

ACU is trying to snap a 4-game losing streak against the Bears.