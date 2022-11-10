ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Mayor Anthony Williams announced he will not be running for re-election in 2023, after serving two terms as the leader of the city and an active member of the community. Williams said he looks forward to spending time with his family.

When asked about his greatest accomplishments, Williams answered that it is the economic growth the city has seen over the last few years.

“In a mist of challenges [such as] Covid-19, snowmageddon, Abilene has grown. We are better today than we were when I was mayor six years ago and I’m very proud of that,” said Williams.

Williams said that sharing the key city has a tradition of good leadership and putting the community first and is hopeful that his successor will lead will pride.

“Whoever that man or woman will be, I want to encourage them to grab hold of our heritage and move forward with that same mindset,” Williams explained.

Williams first made history in 2017 as Abilene’s first black mayor. He wanted to take that role seriously to ensure young kids have someone to look up to. It is unclear what Williams future career endeavors will entail, but he is planning to spend more time with his family. He shared that he is proud to have had the opportunity to be mayor in his hometown.

