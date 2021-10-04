Abilene protestors asking local leaders to take action against some of Gov. Abbott’s recent policies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 40 Taylor County residents gathered Monday to protest Governor Greg Abbott and to call local and state leaders into action against recent policies.

The event was organized by the Taylor County Democratic Party (TCDP).

“His actions are being seen. They’re being seen here in Abilene and people are going to come and speak out against it,” said event organizer and Taylor County Democratic Chair Elizabeth Smyser.

The focus of the protest ranged from Senate Bill 1, which the protestors see as voter suppression, Senate Bill 8, which restricts abortions in Texas once a heartbeat is detected, LGBTQIA+ rights or the revoking thereof, and the governor’s response to the crisis at the border, as well as his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smyser and others at the event reached out to those across the aisle in hopes of finding common ground.

“Because we have a governor that is definitely over reaching that is hurting you, me, our friends, our family, our neighbors, this is somewhere where we can come together and we can do right by the State of Texas and by our city of Abilene,” Smyser says.

One common theme of the event was their view of Abbott’s actions and legislation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as government overreach.

“Texas is a house rule state. The Governor is not supposed to have as much power as he does,” Smyser says. “We need our (local) leadership to set an example rather than saying, ‘Our hands are tied by this governor, so sorry we cant do anything.”

Promotional protest flyer put out by TCDP

The protest was held in front of Abilene City Hall.