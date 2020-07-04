Anti-mask protesters holding demonstration in downtown Austin Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anti-mask protesters gathered for a “Shed the Mask, Don the Flag” demonstration in downtown Austin Saturday.

The protest took place in front of the Governor’s Mansion starting at 10 a.m. Organizers encouraged people to meet at the H-E-B on Ed Bluestein Blvd. ahead of time, so the group could drive into downtown Austin and flood the streets with traffic, creating a “lock-in.”

According to the event’s Facebook page, Texas gun rights groups were due to provide security at the protest.

Protesters hold an anti-mask demonstration in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Todd Bynum)

The event details read in part, “Our freedoms are being hit hard from so many angles right now, and this protest is going to bring to light TRUTH about COVID-19, why a virus or really NOTHING is ever an acceptable reason to take away your rights, and what YOU can do to combat unconstitutional orders taking place in your local government!”

Health experts have repeatedly said that wearing a mask is an effective way of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring all Texans to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth in public. The order took effect at noon on Friday.